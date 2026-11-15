Christchurch: India bowed out to New Zealand in what was their final friendly fixture of the year here on Sunday. Finn Surman, James McGarry and skipper Chris Wood scored in the opening half as India's defensive frailties were exposed by the hosts. After the defeat, India ended the tour without a win, conceding 8 goals in two games against the All Whites and scoring none.

Finn Surman opened the scoring for New Zealand in the 22nd minute. Callum McCowatt’s corner found the defender unmarked inside the box, and his header took a deflection off Akash Mishra before finding the back of the net. James Mcgarry found the net in the 40th minute with a left-footed shot from the edge of the box that beat the Indian goalkeeper. Premier League star striker Chris Wood followed up just three minutes later, as India went down three goals in the first half.

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India tightened their defence after the break and looked more organised, but couldn't break down the New Zealand backline as the hosts comfortably closed out the game. Khalid Jamil’s build-ups failed to bear fruit in the final phase, preventing a goal. Bejoy Varghese’s last-ditch defending and Hrithik Tiwari’s exquisite saves helped India hold on tight without conceding against New Zealand’s relentless attack.

(With PTI inputs).