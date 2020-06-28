Mumbai teen Aashi Hanspal shortlisted for FIA Girls on Track Rising Stars project

Mumbai: Mumbai's rising racing star Aashi Hanspal has been shortlisted for Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA)'s ambitious Girls on Track - Rising Stars Project, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) announced here on Sunday.

Thirteen-year-old Aashi has been selected along with 19 others in the age group of 12-16 out of 70 entries from five continents. As the first step, she will take part in the a 'Shoot Out' at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France on October 12 and 13.

"Should you be successful, you will join our training camps, and potentially have the opportunity to become (Team Ferrari's) first ever female driver obtaining a partnership agreement with the Ferrari Driver Academy, including participation in an FIA Formula 4 racing season," Michele Mouton, President of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, said in her letter to Aashi.

FIA, the world body for motor sports, said that the training-cum-selection process would entail four legs:

Shoot Out - October 12-13, 2020, Paul Ricard, France - To select Top 12

Training Camp 1 (Karting) - Oct 14-15, Paul Ricard, France - To select Top 8

Training Camp 2 (F4) - November 3-4, Paul Ricard, France - To select Final 4 .

Ferrari Driver Academy Training Camp (F4) - November 9-13 (TBC), Maranello, Italy - To select the winner.

"This is a great moment for women in Indian Motorsport," Sita Raina, Chairperson of FMSCI's own Women in Motorsports Commission, said. "Aashi has shown her mettle during the last season and has the potential to become a future star," she added.