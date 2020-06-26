{{head.currentUpdate}}

Former world boxing champion Roberto Duran tests positive for coronavirus

Roberto Duran
Roberto Duran is considered one of the best lightweights in history. File photo: AFP
Panama City: Former world boxing champion Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran tested positive for coronavirus after being admitted to a hospital centre with flu-like symptoms, the pugilist's son said on Thursday.

"My father's exams have just arrived and confirm that he is positive for COVID-19," Robin Duran said on his Instagram account.

"For now he still doesn't show symptoms, beyond a simple cold, he is not in intensive care, nor on a respirator, he is still under observation," he added.

Primero que todo gracias a las personas que se han preocupado por mi papá, ya que en cadenas y en medios ha circulado una noticia sobre su salud. Mi papá se sentía un poco resfriado y por eso se tomo la decisión de llevarlo al hospital, ya que el tiene un pulmón que no funciona al 100% por un accidente en Argentina hace unos años. Aparte por factor edad los doctores han decidido dejarlo bajo observación ya que los primeros examenes arrojan un Simple virus de resfriado, pero como esta la situación y mientras le terminan de hacer los exámenes, la decisión de dejarlo en el hospital es la mejor. Rogamos que no sea mas nada que el simple virus y que no sea Covid19. De igual manera estaremos informando cualquier acontecimiento relacionado a su salud. Gracias por estar pendiente. Por cierto le pido a los medios que no sean alarmistas. He recibido llamadas de periodistas diciendo que mi papa esta mal, con tubos de respiración, cuidados intensivos y tal. Mi papa hoy no tenia fiebre. Una vez mas gracias por su cariño.

The 69-year-old Panamanian former boxer retired in 2001 and is considered one of the best lightweights in history. He fought over five decades, held four different world titles, and his record stands at 103 wins, with 70 knockouts and 16 losses.

Known for his aggressive punching power, Duran, who grew up in Panama City's poor El Chorillo district and won his first title in 1972, is today regarded as a national hero.

"The doctor tells us his lungs are fine and there are no signs of seriousness. Let's continue to have faith that everything will turn out well," said Robin Duran.

Panama has recorded 29,037 known coronavirus infections and 564 COVID-19 deaths.

