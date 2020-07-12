Sportspersons wish Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery

A number of sportspersons expressed their best wishes for veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son and fellow actor Abhishek Bachchan after news emerged of the pair testing positive for coronavirus.



Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes. "Take care Amit ji. Praying for your good health and quick recovery," he tweeted.

Praying for your good health and quick recovery. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/KRwPQ9RQZT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2020

Amitabh had made the announcement via a tweet on Saturday night. Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh retweeted him with the quote: "Get well soon sir."

"#Prayers for #AmitabhBachhan #AbhishekBachchan and #ChetanChauhan ji. #GetWellSoonSir," said former fast bowler RP Singh, extending wishes to former Indian opener Chetan Chauhan who also tested positive for the deadly virus on Saturday.



"Insha Allah App log Bahoot Jaldi recover hokar Jaldi Ghar Wapss aa Jayenge ham or india ka har ek nagarik apk sath hai @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #COVID-19," said fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

🤲🏻🤲🏻Insha Allah App log Bahoot Jaldi recover hokar Jaldi Ghar Wapss aa Jayenge ham or india ka har ek nagarik apk sath hai 🤲🏻🤲🏻 @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/7iCfBWex2B — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) July 11, 2020

"Praying for your speedy recovery sir," said athlete Hima Das.



"Get well soon #OneFamily @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan," Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians tweeted.



Nanavati Hospital sources stated that the 77-year-old senior actor was not on ventilator.



Soon after Amitabh's tweet, his son Abhishek had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested COVID positive.



"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for Covid-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Abhishek, 44, had tweeted on his verified account.

Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for coronavirus later on Sunday.