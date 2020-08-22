Dhyan Chand Award, a just reward for Jincy's hard work and dedication

Koruthodu: The joy of Philip and Annamma, parents of Olympian Jincy Ramachandran, knew no bounds on learning that their daughter was selected for the Dhyan Chand Award when the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the list of winners for the National Sports Awards on Friday.

Soon after they received a call from Jincy to share her excitement about being picked for the coveted lifetime achievement award.



"Jincy and her husband Ramachandran live in Thiruvananthapuram. They come to visit us whenever they are free. She has always shown the grit and determination to fight against all odds to emerge on top. It is a shining example of what a person can achieve through hard work and dedication," they said.



In fact, attending school was a daily struggle for Jincy as she had to walk several kilometers to school as her village is situated in a hilly terrain with no public transport available. It proves that a strong and self-determined person can triumph regardless of depressing and discouraging obstacles that may stand in one's way.

Jincy's talent was spotted by prominent athletics coach and Dronacharya K P Thomas when she was a Class IV student at St George UP School in Koruthodu. Later she joined CKM HSS, Koruthodu, which produced Olympians like Anju Bobby George, Shiny Wilson, and Joseph Abraham. She went on to win several medals at state and national school meets and in 2000 represented the country at the Sydney Olympics.

"Jincy phoned me immediately after the award was announced. This is a reward for her hard work. I have one more reason to be happy. My disciples had won all the major sporting honours in India apart from the Dhyan Chand Award. Now Jincy has won it and I'm truly delighted," said coach K P Thomas.

