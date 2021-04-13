Jinson Johnson, Priyanka Goswami among COVID-19 positive athletes

New Delhi: Five track and field athletes, including Tokyo Olympics-bound 20km race walker Priayanka Goswami, and a support staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Bengaluru.



Asian Games 1500m gold-medallist Jinson Johnson and steeplechaser Chinta Yadav are among the five athletes who have been infected along with race walk coach Alexander Atsybashev.

Another Tokyo Games-bound race walker K T Irfan has returned negative after he was tested as a primary contact of Jinson.



"My test result which came on Monday was positive and so I am currently in quarantine in my room. I have fever, not very high, and headache also," Jinson told PTI from Bengaluru.



"Otherwise, I have no major problems. I will have another test in three days and I hope to have a negative result. K T Irfan was also tested as he was my primary contact but his result was negative."



A source in the SAI Center said that Goswami, Yadav and two more athletes were also COVID-19 positive, apart from Jinson.



"Goswami is positive, so is Chinta Yadav and another two. They are all under quarantine at the SAI Center here," the source said.



Goswami had qualified for Olympics by shattering the national record during the National Open Race Walking Championships in Ranchi in February. She had clocked 1 hour 28 minutes and 45 seconds, bettering the earlier national record of 1:29:54 in the name of another Tokyo-bound Bhawana Jat.