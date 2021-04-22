Malayalam
Jwala Gutta, Vishnu Vishal tie the knot

Jwala and Vishnu tied the knot in a private ceremony at Hyderabad. Photo: Instagram/courtesy thestorybox.karansoma
PTI
Published: April 22, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Topic | Other Sports

Hyderabad: Decorated doubles badminton player Jwala Gutta and cricketer-turned actor Vishnu Vishal got hitched here on Thursday.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony, sources close to Jwala told PTI.

Telangana Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, was among the prominent persons, who attended the wedding and blessed the couple.

Jwala and Vishal had recently announced their marriage on social media.

Photos of the pre-wedding ceremony of Jwala and Vishal were also circulated on social media.

Vishal played a few Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) league games before a leg injury ended his cricketing career.

The 36-year-old then went on to act in Tamil films and produce a few like 'Silukkuvarupatti Singam,' 'Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran' and 'Ratsasan.'

Jwala was earlier married to fellow shuttler Chetan Anand.

Vishal was also married before and has a son from the marriage.

