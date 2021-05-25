Malayalam
Railways suspend arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar

IANS
Published: May 25, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Sushil Kumar
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar. File photo: IANS
Topic | Other Sports

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday in connection with the death of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, has been suspended until further orders, Railways officials said on Tuesday.

Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said, "A case against Sushil Kumar, (Adhoc)JAG/ IRTS, on premature repatriation to Northern Railway from NDMC, in respect of a criminal offence, is under investigation. He was detained in police custody on May 23 for a period exceeding forty-eight hours."


"Now, therefore Sushil Kumar JAG/ (Adhoc) IRTS is deemed to have been suspended with effect from the date of detention i.e. May 23, 2021 in terms of Rule 5 (2) of (D&A) Rules, 1968 and shall remain under suspension until further orders," he said.

 

The wrestler was arrested after being on the run for 18 days after the death of Dhankar.


According to Delhi Police officials, Kumar had travelled to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana during the 18-day-long cat and mouse chase game.

He was finally arrested from Delhi's Mundka area on Sunday morning, when he had come to collect some cash and also borrowed a Scooty from a national level wrestler. The Delhi Police had also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on Kumar and Rs 50,000 on his aide Ajay.

Kumar was sent to six days' custody by a Delhi court.

On May 18, Kumar had moved an anticipatory bail plea in New Delhi's Rohini court, but the court rejected it.

