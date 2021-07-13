Kerala GM Nihal Sarin makes winning start in Chess World Cup

Kottayam: Kerala GM Nihal Sarin wrapped up his opening round in the FIDE World Cup in Sochi, Russia, with a convincing 1.5-0.5 win over Ugandan IM Arthur Ssegwanyi on Tuesday.

The 2620-rated Thrissur teenager had won the first game of the tie on Monday and confirmed his advancement to the second round with a 23-move draw in game-2 today.

Nihal's second round opponent, Russian GM Sanan Sjugirov had, meanwhile, posted a comfortable 2-0 win over Elmer Prudente of Guam.

Among other Indians in the competition, Tamil Nadu GM Baskaran Adhiban had an easy 2-0 win over Malawi's Chipanga Chiletso while P Iniyan defeated Switzerland's Bogner Sebastian.

The 206-player single-elimination tournament is the ninth edition of the World Cup. All the top players in the world, including world champion Magnus Carlsen, are competing in the event that will conclude on August 6.