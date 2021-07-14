Strange case of Kohli, Kane

New Delhi: England football team captain Harry Kane and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli may be the biggest stars in their country in their respective sports but when it comes to winning titles, they have drawn zilch in leadership positions.



Kane had a golden opportunity to win the Euro 2020 but his team fell short in the final against Italy.



In the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Kane's England lost in the semifinals to unfancied Croatia. A year later, Kohli's India lost the semifinal to dark horses New Zealand in the ICC World Cup semifinals.



While the premier domestic club competition in cricket is the Indian Premier League and Virat Kohli is yet to win it either as a player or as a captain. He has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been the face of it, and even earned the player of the tournament award in 2016 after racking up 973 runs in the season. But he has not yet clinched a title.



Kohli has also failed to win the Champions Trophy 2017, losing in the final, and most recently his team came short in the World Test Championship final to New Zealand.



Likewise, Tottenham Hotspur vice-captain Harry Kane has never won the Premier League despite having won the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals in a season.



Quite unsurprisingly, the duo shares good chemistry.



Late last year, during IPL 2020, Kane tweeted a video and wrote in the caption accompanying it, "Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli??."



Kohli, who had led RCB to the play-offs in IPL 2020 replied, "Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter attacking batsman."