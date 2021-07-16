Malayalam
Olympic T-shirt presented to coach Nambiar

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 16, 2021 12:38 PM IST Updated: July 16, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Olympic T-shirt presented to O M Nambair. Photo: By Special Arrangement
The Olympics message and an Olympic T-shirt from Sports Minister Anurag Thakur were presented to noted athletics coach O Madhavan Nambiar at his residence in Kozhikode on Friday.

Nambiar, who coached P T Usha to glory, is battling Parkinson's disease. The 89-year-old was chosen for the Padma Shri earlier this year.

The former Air Force officer played a big role in moulding Usha into India's most prolific athlete on the international arena.

The former Services athlete turned to coaching and it was G V Raja who was instrumental in bringing Nambiar to the Kerala State Sports Council's coaching staff.

Nambiar with Usha
Nambiar with his favourite ward P T Usha. Photo: Manorama Archives

Nambiar spotted Usha during the selection trials to the Kannur Sports Division in 1976.

He also coached prominent Indian athletes Shiny Wilson and Vandana Rao.

Nambiar won the Dronacharya Award in 1985.

