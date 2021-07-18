Malayalam
Kerala GM Nihal Sarin loses first game of third-round in Chess World Cup

Published: July 18, 2021 10:23 PM IST
Kerala-based GM Nihal Sarin will have to win the second game on Monday to stay in the World Cup. Photo by special arrangement
Kochi: Indian GM Nihal Sarin lost to Russian GM Dmitry Andreikin in the first game of his third-round tie at the Chess World Cup in Sochi, Russia on Sunday.

Playing white, the 17-year-old Kerala player adopted an aggressive approach against the 24th ranked player in the world. However, Nihal found himself coming second best in a bishop endgame that lasted 41 moves.

Nihal, who hadn't required the tie-breaker in the first two rounds, would be forcing one if he wins the second game of the third-round to be played on Monday.

Andreikin, however, can advance with a draw.

Meanwhile, three other Indians in the men's section of the World Cup had success in their first games.

Vidit Gujrathi defeated compatriot B Adhiban while Pentala Harikrishna won against Romanian GM Constantin Lupulescu and R Praggnanandhaa beat Polish GM Michal Krasenkow.

