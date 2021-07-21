Tokyo Diary: Coping with heat and humidity vital, says Sreejesh

It is summer in Japan. Days feel longer because the sun rises around 5 am and sets around 7 pm. The heat can be really hard to handle during the hottest hours of the day. Heat continues building up by 10 am. Playing in hot and humid weather can be physically and mentally draining, so we need to find ways to tackle it. We trained hard in the last two days bearing that in mind. The training session was held at noon, the hottest time of the day. Most of our matches are scheduled to kick off at 10 am. Undergoing training in hot and humid weather conditions might help us perform well.

All the goalkeepers are going to have a torrid time under the scorching sun. They are especially prone to the heat since they have to wear thick insulating protective gear for safety. Since they lose large amounts of fluid during a game, keeping yourself hydrated is important. I make it a point to drink plenty of water as well as other fluids like the ORS solution before hitting the bed.



(The writer is a member of the Indian hockey team)

