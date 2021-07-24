Tokyo 2020: Indian men edge Kiwis in hockey opener

Tokyo: Indian men edged out New Zealand 3-2 in the opening Pool A match of the Tokyo Olympics hockey competition here on Saturday.

India led 2-1 at half-time and goalkeeper P R Sreejesh pulled off a number of saves in the final minutes to hand them three vital points.

Harmanpreet Singh (26th and 33rd minutes) scored a double for India, while Rupinder Pal Singh (10th) was the other goal-getter for the eight-time former champions, currently ranked fourth in the world.

For New Zealand, Kane Russell (6th minute) and Stephen Jenness (43rd minute) scored the goals.

India next meet Australia on Sunday.