Tokyo 2020: Indian men edge Kiwis in hockey opener

PTI
Published: July 24, 2021 08:37 AM IST Updated: July 24, 2021 08:55 AM IST
Indian hockey team
India began their campaign with a win. Photo: Twitter/Hockey India
Topic | Other Sports

Tokyo: Indian men edged out New Zealand 3-2 in the opening Pool A match of the Tokyo Olympics hockey competition here on Saturday.

India led 2-1 at half-time and goalkeeper P R Sreejesh pulled off a number of saves in the final minutes to hand them three vital points. 

Harmanpreet Singh (26th and 33rd minutes) scored a double for India, while Rupinder Pal Singh (10th) was the other goal-getter for the eight-time former champions, currently ranked fourth in the world.
For New Zealand, Kane Russell (6th minute) and Stephen Jenness (43rd minute) scored the goals.

India next meet Australia on Sunday. 

