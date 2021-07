Tokyo 2020: Schedule of Indians on Monday

Following is India's schedule on the fourth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. All timings in IST.

ARCHERY

Men’s team round of 16: (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai), 6 am

Men’s team medal rounds, 10.15 am

BADMINTON

Men’s doubles group match: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon & Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, 9.10 am

BOXING

Middleweight: Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta, 3:06 pm

FENCING

Women's Sabre Table of 64: Bhavani Devi vs Ben Azizi Nadi, 5.30 am

HOCKEY

Women’s team vs Germany, 5.45 pm

SAILING

Men’s laser race 3: Vishnu Saravanan, 8.35 am

Women’s Laser Radial race 3: Nethra Kumanan, 11.05 am

SHOOTING

Men’s skeet qualification day 2: Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, 6.30 am

Final: 12.20 pm

SWIMMING

Men’s 200m butterfly heats: Sajan Prakash, 3.46 pm

TABLE TENNIS

Men’s singles round 2: A Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia, 6.30 am

Women’s singles round 2: Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu, 8.30 am

Women’s singles round 3: Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova, not before 11 am

TENNIS

Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev, Not before 10.30 am