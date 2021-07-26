Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Sajan Prakash fails to qualify for semifinals

PTI
Published: July 26, 2021 04:14 PM IST Updated: July 26, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Sajan Prakash
Sajan Prakash. File photo: AFP
Topic | Other Sports

Tokyo: Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the men's 200m butterfly semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics after finishing fourth in Heat 2 here on Monday.

Sajan, who clocked a personal best of 1:56:38 in Italy last month to breach the A mark for Olympic qualification, could only manage 1:57.22 to finish 24th among 38 swimmers. The top-16 progressed to the semifinals.

The Keralite will compete in the 100m Butterfly on Thursday.

The other Indian swimmers at the Olympics, Maana Patel and Srihari Nataraj, have already exited the competition.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.