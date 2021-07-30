Tokyo 2020: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain marches into semis, ensures medal



Tokyo: Debutant Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) assured India of their first boxing medal at the ongoing Olympic Games when she upstaged former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei to enter the semifinals here on Friday.



The 23-year-old Assam boxer prevailed 4-1 to make the last-four where she will square off against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, who hammered Ukraine's Anna Lysenko in her quarterfinal bout.



Borgohain, a two-time World Championship bronze-medallist, displayed tremendous calm in the face of a plucky opponent, who had beaten her in the past.



She was aggressive to start with, followed it up with a tremendous counter-attacking game and kept her defence tight in the final three minutes to emerge triumphant.

Lovlina with her support staff. Photo: IANS



The youngster, who was laid low by COVID-19 last year and missed a training trip to Europe because of it, let out a huge scream after the referee raised her hand, pent up emotions finally getting the better of her.



Borgohain started out as a kick boxer before Sports Authority of India's Padum Boro, while scouting for talent in Assam's Golaghat district, noticed her.



He introduced her to boxing and she took to it like fish to water, winning a bronze medal in her debut World Championship in 2018, following it up with another bronze the next year.



She is also a two-time Asian Championships bronze-winner.



India's previous boxing medals have come through Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012). Both of them had won bronze medals and Borgohain would look to better that.

Earlier, Simranjit Kaur (60kg) lost to Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in the pre-quarterfinals to make an early exit from the Games.



The 26-year-old Indian, seeded fourth, went down 0-5 despite a gritty performance.



She was impressive in the opening round and seemed to have caught Seesondee on the back-foot with her measured approach, sticking to a counter-attacking strategy.



However, the judges ruled unanimously in favour of the Thai, causing Simranjit to be a tad reckless in the second round.



The Indian paid for the hyper-aggressive approach in the first few seconds itself when Seesondee managed to connect some eye-catching left hooks.



The defensive errors in the second put paid to Simranjit's chances and even though she gave it her all in the third round, it needed nothing short of a demolition job to get over the line.



However, that was not to be as she bowed out following a unanimous verdict.



The 29-year-old Thai is a two-time world championships medallist and also won a silver in the 2018 Asian Games.