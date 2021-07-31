Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Pooja Rani loses in quarterfinals

PTI
Published: July 31, 2021 03:57 PM IST Updated: July 31, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Pooja Rani
Pooja Rani. File photo: IANS
Topic | Other Sports

Tokyo: On a thoroughly disappointing day for Indian boxing, Pooja Rani (75kg) joined world number one Amit Panghal (52kg) in exiting the Olympic Games after an underwhelming performance, going down 0-5 in her quarterfinal bout to China's Li Qian here on Saturday.

Qian, who is a former world champion and a Rio Olympics bronze-medallist, outpunched Rani, quite literally taking away her belief with a clinical performance.

This was after Panghal bowed out with a stunning 1-4 loss to Rio Games silver-medallist Yuberjen Martinez, beaten by the Colombian's relentless attacks and pace in a draining pre-quarterfinal bout.

Rani looked clueless in the ring after showing some spark in the opening round. Qian was ruthless in her counter-hitting every time the debutant Indian tried to launch an offensive, striking straight and clean to assert her dominance.

Even the waiting game didn't work for Rani, whose fragile defence was easily penetrated by the top-class Chinese boxer, who is now assured of her second Olympic medal.

Earlier Panghal, who was also making his debut in the Games and was seeded top, fizzled out after a good start.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.