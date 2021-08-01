Tokyo 2020: India enter Olympic hockey semifinals after 41 years

Tokyo: India beat Great Britain 3-1 to enter the men's hockey semifinals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics here on Sunday.

Dilpreet Singh drew first blood for India in the seventh minute, while Gurjant Singh doubled the lead in the second quarter. Though Britain pulled one back in the third quarter, Hardik Singh made sure of the win with a strike in the final quarter.

India will take on Belgium in Tuesday's semifinals, while Australia meet Germany in the other semifinal.

The Indians led by Manpreet Singh have made it to the last-four stage of the Olympics after a gap of 41 years. The eight-time gold medallists last won the title at Moscow 1980.