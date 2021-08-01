Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Tokyo 2020: India enter Olympic hockey semifinals after 41 years

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 01, 2021 06:15 PM IST Updated: August 01, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Indian hockey team
Indian players celebrate a goal. Photo: Twitter/Hockey India
Topic | Other Sports

Tokyo: India beat Great Britain 3-1 to enter the men's hockey semifinals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics here on Sunday.

Dilpreet Singh drew first blood for India in the seventh minute, while Gurjant Singh doubled the lead in the second quarter. Though Britain pulled one back in the third quarter, Hardik Singh made sure of the win with a strike in the final quarter.

India will take on Belgium in Tuesday's semifinals, while Australia meet Germany in the other semifinal.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Indians led by Manpreet Singh have made it to the last-four stage of the Olympics after a gap of 41 years. The eight-time gold medallists last won the title at Moscow 1980.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.