Tokyo 2020: Schedule of Indians on Monday

Tokyo: Following is India's schedule at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. All timings in IST.



ATHLETICS



Dutee Chand in Women's 200m Heat 4: 7. 25 am



Kamalpreet Kaur in Women's Discus Throw Final, 4. 30 pm



EQUESTRIAN



Eventing Second Hose Inspection, 6 am



Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Jumping Individual Qualifier, 1.30 pm



Eventing Individual Jumping Final, 5.15 pm



HOCKEY



India vs Australia in Women's Quarterfinals, 8.30 am

SHOOTING



Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification, 8 am



Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final, 1.20 pm