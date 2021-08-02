Sorry family, I am coming again later, says coach Marijne after India's upset win

Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne has played a key role in the Indian women's hockey team making it to the Olympic semifinals for the first time. India pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over world No. 2 Australia in Tokyo on Monday.

Marijne, who has coached the Indian men's team in the past, was naturally delighted with the upset win. A few hours after the historic win, Marijne took to Twitter to share a selfie of the team and support staff with the caption: "Sorry family, I coming again later."

Marijne came up with another tweet later. "I hope this joy will help the Indian people in these difficult times. The hart (sic) of the team is with them and we will keep fighting as this moment is also your," he wrote.

India take on Argentina in the semifinals on Wednesday.