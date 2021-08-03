Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Annu Rani fails to make javelin finals

PTI
Published: August 03, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Annu Rani
India's Annu Rani competes in the women's javelin throw qualification at the Olympics in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Topic | Other Sports

Tokyo: India's Annu Rani could not qualify for the women's javelin throw final at the Olympic Games, finishing 14th with a below-par throw of 54.04m here on Tuesday.

Annu began with a 50.35m throw and improved it to 53.19m in her second attempt in Group A, which had 14 contenders.

The 29-year-old needed a huge effort to make it to the 12-woman final and though she improved marginally, it was nowhere close to the automatic qualification mark of 63m.

RELATED ARTICLES

The effort was also well below her personal best of 63.24m, which she achieved in the Federation Cup earlier this year.

Maria Andrejczyk from Poland was the only thrower who could earn the automatic qualification by sending the spear to 65.25m in her first attempt.
As per rules, thrower, who manages 63m, or at least 12 best performers qualify for the final.

All eyes will now be on contender Neeraj Chopra in the men's event, which will begin on Wednesday.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.