Tokyo 2020: Schedule of Indians on Wednesday

Tokyo: Following is India's schedule at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday. All timings in IST.
ATHLETICS
Neeraj Chopra in men's javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5.35am
Shivpal Singh in men's javelin throw Qualification Group B: 7.05 am
BOXING
Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) in women's 69kg semifinal, 11 am
GOLF
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 1: 4 am
HOCKEY
India vs Argentina in women's semifinal: 3.30 pm
WRESTLING
Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Eduardo Tigreros (Colombia) in men's freestyle 57kg; fourth bout after 8 am start
Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) in women's freestyle 57kg; fifth bout after 8 am start
Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) in men's freestyle 86kg; eighth bout after 8 am start
Tokyo: Following is India's schedule at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday. All timings in IST.