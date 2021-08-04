Tokyo 2020: Indian women lose to Argentina in hockey, to play for bronze

Tokyo: India lost to Argentina 1-2 in the semifinals of the women's hockey competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics here on Wednesday. They will play Great Britain for the bronze on Friday (7 am IST) while the South Americans will clash with the Dutch for the gold medal.
India gained an early lead through Gurjit Kaur, but captain Maria Noel Barrionuev struck in the second and third quarters to win it for Argentina.
-
4 mins ago
Argentina win 2-1 and will play the Netherlands in Friday's final, while India meet Great Britain for bronze on the same day.
-
8 mins ago
Into the final minute now
-
12 mins ago
Into the final five minutes and it's still 2-1 in favour of the South Americans
-
16 mins ago
They can't convert it
-
17 mins ago
India force a penalty corner
-
18 mins ago
Less than 10 minutes to go
-
18 mins ago
India pressing forward and it's a close shave for Argentina
-
23 mins ago
Final quarter begins
-
25 mins ago
The third quarter ends with Argentina leading 2-1. The Indians have got 15 minutes to keep their golden dreams alive.
-
32 mins ago
Argentine players celebrate the second goal. Photo: AFP
India pulled off an upset 1-0 win over Australia to enter the semifinals of the mega event for the first time. Argentina too scored a surprise 3-0 victory against Germany to seal their place in the last-four stage.
India, led by Rani Rampal, had lost their first three matches to the Netherlands, Germany and Great Britain before turning it around with wins over Ireland, South Africa and Australia.