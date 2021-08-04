Malayalam
Tokyo 2020: Indian women lose to Argentina in hockey, to play for bronze

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 04, 2021 03:31 PM IST Updated: August 04, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Argentina
Argentina players celebrate their second goal. Photo: AFP
Topic | Other Sports

Tokyo: India lost to Argentina 1-2 in the semifinals of the women's hockey competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics here on Wednesday. They will play Great Britain for the bronze on Friday (7 am IST) while the South Americans will clash with the Dutch for the gold medal.

India gained an early lead through Gurjit Kaur, but captain Maria Noel Barrionuev struck in the second and third quarters to win it for Argentina.

LIVE UPDATES
  • 4 mins ago

    Argentina win 2-1 and will play the Netherlands in Friday's final, while India meet Great Britain for bronze on the same day. 

  • 8 mins ago

    Into the final minute now 

  • 12 mins ago

    Into the final five minutes and it's still 2-1 in favour of the South Americans

  • 16 mins ago

    They can't convert it

  • 17 mins ago

    India force a penalty corner

  • 18 mins ago

    Less than 10 minutes to go

  • 18 mins ago

    India pressing forward and it's a close shave for Argentina

  • 23 mins ago

    Final quarter begins

  • 25 mins ago

    The third quarter ends with Argentina leading 2-1. The Indians have got 15 minutes to keep their golden dreams alive.

  • 32 mins ago

    Argentine players celebrate the second goal. Photo: AFP

India pulled off an upset 1-0 win over Australia to enter the semifinals of the mega event for the first time. Argentina too scored a surprise 3-0 victory against Germany to seal their place in the last-four stage.

 

India, led by Rani Rampal, had lost their first three matches to the Netherlands, Germany and Great Britain before turning it around with wins over Ireland, South Africa and Australia.

