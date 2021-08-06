I was destined to make that last-second save: Sreejesh

I was a bit nervous when we gave away a penalty corner in the dying seconds of the game against Germany. We were leading 5-4 and were on the cusp of claiming an Olympic medal after 41 years. We gave the plucky Germans an opportunity to score a last-ditch equaliser. The 'onus' is on the goalkeeper when the team defends a penalty corner. It is a huge challenge for any shot-stopper.

All my calculations had gone wrong when Germany scored their fourth goal off a penalty corner in the 48th minute. However, I knew it was not the time to let negative thoughts ambush you or feel excited about the historic feat that awaits you.

I kept my eyes on the ball. When you are backed by a billion people's prayers, how can you do anything wrong? The ball left the stick at lightning speed and I moved to my left stretching out my left hand to tip the ball out. Luckily, I could save that drag flick which could have been Germany's equaliser.

Now I feel I was destined to make that save. Before the Germans could collect the rebound and mount another attack, the hooter had gone off. Hugs and wild celebrations followed and those were the best moments so far in my life that I would cherish forever.

(The writer is a member of the Indian hockey team)