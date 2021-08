Tokyo: Following is the schedule of Indians at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday. All timings in IST.

GOLF

Women’s individual stroke play, round 4, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, 3 am

WRESTLING



Men's freestyle 65kg bronze medal bout, Bajrang Punia, 3.15 pm

ATHLETICS

Men’s javelin throw final, Neeraj Chopra, 4.30 pm