The Indian team, comprising Kerala's Jibin Job, suffered a second straight 3-0 defeat in the Boys' U19 Volleyball World Championship in Iran on Thursday.

India lost 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-18) to Poland in a pool-A encounter. On Wednesday, the team with Paravur-native Bijoy Babu as the coach had lost 3-0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-22) to hosts Iran.

India had started the championship with a thumping 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24) win against Nigeria.