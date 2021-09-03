Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Paralympics: Harvinder Singh wins first medal for India in archery

PTI
Published: September 03, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Harvinder Singh
Harvinder Singh held his nerve to win the bronze medal. Photo: Twitter/SAI Media
Topic | Other Sports

Tokyo: Harvinder Singh on Friday notched up India's first ever archery medal in the Paralympics, holding his nerve to down Kim Min Su of Korea in a thrilling shoot-off for the men's individual recurve bronze in the ongoing Games here.

An economics scholar from the Punjabi University, Patiala, Singh collected three shoot-off wins on the day starting with the opening round.

In the bronze play-off, the 31-year-old was leading 5-3 before the Kroean clinched the fifth set shooting a perfect 10 to force a shoot-off where the Indian responded in style shooting a perfect 10 against Kim's 8 for a 6-5 (26-24, 27-29, 28-25, 25-25, 26-27) (10-8) win.

RELATED ARTICLES


In the semifinals, Singh lost to world No. 10 Kevin Mather of the USA 6-4 in an intense five-setter (25-28, 24-24, 25-25, 25-24, 24-26).

Singh, who hails from a small village Guhla Cheeka near Kaithal in Haryana, was stretched to the fullest in the first two rounds, but he showed resilience to overcome his fancied opponents via shoot-offs.

In the round of 32, Singh squandered a 4-0 lead against Stefano Travisani after shooting a 7 in the third set as his Italian rival made it 5-5to force a shoot-off.

Singh clinched the issue -- 6-5 (10-7) -- in style, shooting a perfect 10 in the tie-breaker as his rival managed just a 7.

In the last-16, Singh pipped former world No. 1 Bato Tsydendorzhiev of Russia, once again by the thinnest of margins 6-5 (8-7).

In the quarterfinals, Singh swept aside 49-year-old three-time Paralympian Maik Szarszewski of Germany 6-2 (25-21, 28-23, 25-28, 26-23) dropping just one set.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.