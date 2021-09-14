Neeraj Chopra, Sreejesh to appear on KBC

Mumbai: This Friday, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode will have two sports stars as special guests, including the first track and field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics, Neeraj Chopra, and goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, who was instrumental in India's bronze-medal winning hockey campaign at Tokyo 2020.



Both the athletes will also be sharing anecdotes from their journey and playing a game of hockey on the sets with the host Amitabh Bachchan.

Chopra won the javelin gold to become only the second Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra to clinch an Olympic gold in an individual sport.