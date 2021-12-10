Magnus Carlsen of Norway defended his title and won the FIDE World Chess Championship in Dubai on Friday. It is his fifth world title in the classic format.

He beat Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia, securing the one point he needed to cross the seven-point threshold to win the global tournament held at Dubai's Expo 2020.

Carlsen won four games and drew the rest against Nepomniachtchi.

In Friday's game 11, he capitalised on a blunder made by the Russian on move 23 to secure the decisive point and the title.

Carlsen has bagged 60% of the 2 million-euro prize offered by the championship.

