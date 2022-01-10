Teenager Bharath Subramaniyam becomes Grandmaster

New Delhi: Fourteen-year-old Bharath Subramaniyam on Sunday became India's 73rd Grandmaster, after completing his third and final GM norm at the Vergani Cup Open in Italy.



Subramaniyam scored 6.5 points from nine rounds along with four others to finish seventh overall in the event. He secured his third GM norm here and also touched the requisite 2,500 (Elo) mark.



To become a GM, a player has to secure three GM norms and cross the live rating of 2,500 Elo points.



The All India Chess Federation (AICF) also congratulated the teenager on his feat.



"Fourteen-year-old Bharath Subramaniyam becomes the 73rd Grandmaster of the country after completing his final GM Norm and crossing the 2500 rating at Vergani Cup Open in Italy. All India Chess Federation congratulates Bharath for the achievement," AICF wrote on its website.



Meanwhile, another Indian Grandmaster M R Lalith Babu won the title at the Vergani Cup Open.



Lalith seeded ninth in the tournament, scored seven points out of a possible nine, and tied for the pole position along with second seed GM Niemann Hans Moke of the USA, Vitaliy Bernadskiy of Ukraine, and Nurgyul Salimova of Bulgaria.



But a better tie-break score helped Lalith emerge champion while Moke finished runner-up. Top seed Anton Korobov of Ukraine finished fifth.

