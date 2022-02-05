Malayalam
PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks crush Kochi Blue Spikers in opener

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 05, 2022 10:42 PM IST Updated: February 05, 2022 10:45 PM IST
Players of Hyderabad Black Hawks celebrate their victory against Kochi Blue Spikers. Photo: Twitter/ @PrimeVolley
Hyderabad: Local side Black Hawks crushed Kochi Blue Spikers 4-1 in the opener of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) here on Saturday.

The Hyderabad side defeated Kochi 15-12, 15-11, 15-11, 15-10, 13-15 to get off to a flying start.

Rohit Kumar of the Black Hawks was adjudged the player of the match.

Seven franchises namely Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts are participating in the league that will go on until February 27.

The tournament will consist of 24 matches with all teams playing each other once before the top four teams qualify for the semifinals. The knockouts will be played on February 24 and 25.

The competition is being played inside a bio-bubble.
(With agency inputs)

