Proud moment for Chennai and entire Indian chess fraternity: Viswanathan Anand

Chennai: Reacting to Chennai being chosen to host the 44th Chess Olympiad later this year, legendary chess player Viswanathan Anand said it's a proud moment for the state and the entire chess fraternity in the country.

The 44th Chess Olympiad, which was supposed to take place in Moscow, was shifted out of Russia in the aftermath of its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine on February 24.

The prestigious event is tentatively scheduled to be held between July 26 and August 8.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin himself announced the news on twitter late on Tuesday night after Chennai was awarded the right to host the prestigious event for the fist time ever.

"Thank you sir for making Chennai all about chess ! A proud moment for all of Indian and Chennai chess community. Chennai Chess always has a nice ring to it. The efforts of @aicfchess and @FIDE_chess in working together so swiftly is to be commended," Anand wrote, reacting to Stalin's tweet.

"Delighted that the Chess Capital of India is set to host the 44th Chess Olympiad! A proud moment for Tamil Nadu! Chennai warmly welcomes all the Kings and Queens from around the world! #ChessOlympiad2022," Stalin wrote.

World chess federation FIDE tweeted, "Chennai is home to legendary @vishy64theking, and it hosted the 2013 World Championship Match, where Magnus Carlsen was first crowned World Champion, defeating Vishy Anand."

Anand had also sent a letter to the FIDE in which he said that it was a sense of personal pride to see the country being a host to one of the top events in the calendar.

The chess Olympiad would be the second major world event to be held in the country after the World Championship Match in 2013 between Anand and Norwegian Carlsen, the current world No.1.