Battling poverty, Nirmala makes a big splash

Thiruvananthapuram: Teen swimming sensation R Nirmala is hugely indebted to her grandmother for every medal she takes home. Nirmala, who set the swimming pool alight at the first-ever Kerala Olympic Games by clinching two gold medals on Friday, dedicated her latest achievement to her grandmother Shyamala, who helped her stay afloat during life's lowest phases.



A native of Venjarammoodu in Thiruvananthapuram district, Nirmala's father abandoned the family when she was just one-month old. The emotional shock took its toll on her mother's health, leaving her bedridden for life. Shyalamala, who worked as a domestic help, took care of the family and did not let Nirmala's love for swimming fade. She took her to a coaching centre in the locality and stood behind the youngster like a rock as she pursued her passion.



Nirmala did not let her grandmother down. So far, she has won as many as 23 medals at state-level competitions. Recently, she won a bronze medal at the Khelo India University Games held in Bengaluru. At the Kerala Olympic Games, Nirmala struck gold in the 800 metre freestyle and 4x200 metre freestyle relay events. She will be competing in four more events at the Games.



Unfortunately for Nirmala, her accomplishments in the pool have brought in very little by way of materialistic benefits, and prosperity remains a distant dream. The three live in a shabby shed with cracked walls and a leaky roof. Nutrition is essential for supporting a swimmer's general health, but for Nirmala and her family, it is a real struggle to put enough food on the table.



Nirmala, whose ultimate aim is winning a medal for the country, hopes the government authorities would take note of her plight and provide her a secured job.

