National record holder M Sreeshankar takes long jump gold in Greece

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 25, 2022 11:44 PM IST
M Sreeshankar
M Sreeshankar posing with his medal at the 12th International Jumping Meeting at Kallithea, Greece on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter/ @afiindia
Topic | Other Sports

Long jump national record holder M Sreeshankar continued his fine form to clinch gold at the 12th International Jumping Meeting at Kallithea, Greece on Wednesday.

The Malayali jumper secured gold with an impressive 8.31m effort.

Sweden's Thobias Montler secured silver with 8.27m while Frenchman Jules Pommery bagged bronze with 8.17m.

The 23-year-old Palakkad athlete holds the national record of 8.36m that he set at the Federation Cup in Kozhikode on April 3, 2022.

Sreeshankar was part of the Indian athletics squad at the 2020 Olympics, where he failed to enter the finals after registering a modest 7.69m.

