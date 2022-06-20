Malayalam
Sajan Prakash fails to qualify for semis in World Championships

PTI
Published: June 20, 2022 05:56 PM IST
Sajan Prakash
Sajan Prakash. File photo: AFP
Topic | Other Sports

New Delhi: Ace Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to enter the semifinals, finishing 25th in the men's 200m butterfly event at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The 28-year-old clocked 1:58.67 to finish eighth in his heat. The top five swimmers from his heat progressed to the semifinals.

The two-time Olympian, who is coming off a shoulder injury, was ranked 25th in the overall list.

His personal best in the event is 1:56.48, which he clocked last year to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

In the men's 800m freestyle event, Delhi swimmer Kushagra Rawat finished 23rd.

The 22-year-stopped the clock at 8:15.96 to finish fifth in his heat, failing to progress to the finals.

Kushagra had clocked a personal best of 8:08.32 in the 800m freestyle event last year during the Senior National Aquatic Championships.

The top eight swimmers qualify for the final.

