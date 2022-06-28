Hockey Olympian Varinder Singh passes away

New Delhi: Hockey Olympian Varinder Singh passed away at Jalandhar in the early hours of Tuesday.

Born on May 16, 1947, he won a bronze medal at the 1972 Olympics in Munich. He also competed in the 1976 Olympics.

Hockey India mourned the demise of the 75-year-old Varinder, saying the two-time Olympian was a part of Indian hockey's glorious past.

Recipient of the prestigious Dhayan Chand Award, Varinder was an integral part of India's various memorable victories in the 1970s. Some of his major achievements include a gold medal at the 1975 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This remains India's lone gold medal in the World Cup where they had beaten arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1.

Varinder was also part of the silver medal-winning team at the 1973 World Cup in Amsterdam.

He also had to his credit silver medals at the 1974 and 1978 Asian Games, respectively.

In 2007, Varinder was conferred with the prestigious Dhyan Chand Life Time Achievement Award.