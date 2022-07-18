CBI conducts raid on former IOA president Narinder Batra's office

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a search on former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra's office on Monday in connection with a case related to alleged misappropriation of public funds.

Batra ceased to be the IOA president when the Delhi High Court struck down the post of 'Life member' in Hockey India, courtesy which he had contested the IOA elections and won back in 2017.

Batra on Monday resigned as the president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) as well as the member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). In three separate letters, Batra officially tendered his resignations from the IOA, IOC and FIH.

"Due to personal reasons I submit my resignation from the post of President FIH," Batra wrote to the Executive Board of FIH.

Sources close to the developments, said that his resignation came after the CBI raided his office.

The CBI had registered a preliminary inquiry against Batra for alleged misuse of Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds. The investigating agency had received a complaint against Batra.

"We have found ample evidence punishable under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act," said the source.