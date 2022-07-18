Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Narinder Batra quits as FIH chief, gives up IOC membership

PTI
Published: July 18, 2022 04:41 PM IST Updated: July 18, 2022 04:41 PM IST
Narinder Batra. (File Photo: IANS)
Narinder Batra. File photo: IANS
Topic | Other Sports

New Delhi: Veteran sports administrator Narinder Batra on Monday resigned as president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and also gave up his membership of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Batra ceased to be president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) when the Delhi High Court, on May 25, struck down the post of 'Life member' in Hockey India, courtesy which he had contested the IOA elections and won back in 2017.

In three separate letters, Batra officially tendered his resignations from the IOA, IOC and FIH.

"Due to personal reasons I submit my resignation from the post of president FIH," Batra wrote to the Executive Board of FIH.

Batra's IOC membership was linked to IOA presidency but his resignation from FIH has come as surprise since in May he had said that he wants to focus on his job in the world hockey body. 

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.