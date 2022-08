CWG 2022: India's schedule; long jumper Sreeshankar in action today

Birmingham: Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the seventh day. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Athletics and Para Athletics

Women's Hammer Throw: Qualifying round Sarita Singh, Manja Bala 2.30 PM

Women's 200m Round 1 Heat 2 Hima Das 3.30 PM

Men's Long Jump Final Muhammed Anees Yahiya, Murali Sreeshankar 12.12 AM (on Friday)

Boxing

48kg-51kg flyweight quarterfinal 2 Amit Panghal 4.45 PM

57-60 kg lightweight quarterfinal 2 Jasmine Lamboria 6.15 PM

92kg super heavyweight quarterfinal 1 Sagar Ahlawat 8 PM

63.5-67kg welterweight quarterfinal 3 Rohit Tokas (12.30 AM on Thursday)

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Individual qualification sub division 1 - Balveen Kaur - 4.30 PM onwards

Hockey

Men's Pool B - India versus Wales - 6.30 PM

Lawn Balls

Men's Singles - Mridul Borgohain - 4 PM

Squash

Women's doubles round of 32 Sunanya Sara Kuruvilla/ Anahat Singh 5.30 PM

Men's doubles round of 32 Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh 6 PM

Mixed doubles round of 16 Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Sourav Ghosal 7 PM

Mixed doubles round of 16 Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu 11 PM

Women's doubles round of 16 Joshana Chinappa/ Dipika Pallikal Karthik 12.20 AM (on Friday)

Table Tennis

Mixed doubles round of 64 - Sanil Shetty/Reeth Tennison - 8.30 PM onwards

Mixed doubles round of 32 - Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 8.30 PM onwards

Mixed doubles round of 32 - Achantha Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula - 8.30 PM onwards

Women's singles round of 32 - Sreeja Akula/ Manika Batra - 8.30 PM onwards

Men's doubles round of 32 - Harmeet Desai/ Sanil Shetty - 8.30 PM onwards

Men's doubles round of 32 - Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan Gnansekaran - 8.30 pm onwards.