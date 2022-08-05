Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

CWG 2022: Star wrestler Bajrang Punia has it easy, enters quarterfinals

PTI
Published: August 05, 2022 03:51 PM IST
Bajrang Punia
Bajrang Punia. File photo
Topic | Other Sports

Birmingham: Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia needed less than two minutes to move into the 65kg quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games as he pinned Naurau's Lowe Bingham in his opening bout, here on Friday.

Bajrang, who has entered the field as the defending champion, measured his rival for about a minute and then put him on the mat from a lock position to finish the bout in a jiffy.

Bingham had no clue what struck him as the wrestler from the island nation was all at sea.

RELATED ARTICLES

Next up for Bajrang, the Olympic bronze medallist, is Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.