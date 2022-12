Keralites Adinath T J and Advaith J P won silver medal in coxless pair 2,000m at the Asian Junior Rowing Championships at Ban Chang, Rayong, Thailand.

Adinath and Advaith are trainees at the Sports Authority of India, Alappuzha, centre.

The two are coached by Arjuna Award winner Saji Thomas, Jenil Krishnan, Olympian Paulose P T and Nithya.

Adinath hails from Alappuzha, while Advaith is from Kannur.