SAI, Kozhikode organises fitness festival for students of speech & hearing school

Kozhikode: Celebrating India's 74th Republic Day, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Kozhikode organised a fitness festival in association with Karuna Speech & Hearing HSS at Eranhipalam here.

The festival was held as part of the union government's Fit India School Week initiative. Football matches and fun games were held for boys and girls in the LP, UP and high school sections.

Lijo E John, centre-in-charge of SAI, Kozhikode said the participation of a large number of students was encouraging.

Member of Parliament, MK Raghavan had delivered the inaugural address.