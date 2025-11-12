Hosts St Joseph's HSS, Thiruvananthapuram drubbed Girideepam Bethany to retain the Fr Ephrem's Trophy All-Kerala Inter-School Boys' Basketball title on Wednesday.

In the final, St Joseph's won 78-36 with Dhruv Radhakrishnan and Sidharth Unnikrishnan scoring 17 points each.

Earlier, in the semifinals, Girideepam defeated St Stephen's HS, Pathanapuram, 67-41, and St Joseph's knocked out Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kodunganur, Thiruvananthapuram, 39-9.