India created history by winning their maiden Squash World Cup in Chennai on Sunday.

The team comprising Joshna Chinnappa, Velavan Senthilkumar, Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh defeated Hong Kong, China, 3-0 in the final.

Joshna won the opening contest, 3-1 (7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1) against Ka Yi Lee before Abhay defeated Alex Lau, 3-0 (7-1, 7-4, 7-4) to give the hosts a commanding lead over the favourites. Anahat, just 17, completed a clean sweep by beating Ho, 3-0 (7-2, 7-2, 7-5).

India have become just the fifth nation to win the Squash World Cup after Australia, Egypt, England and Pakistan.

India knocked out two-time champions Egypt in the semifinals. India had beaten Switzerland and Brazil in the group stage to enter the quarterfinals, where they blanked South Africa 3-0.