Viswanathan Anand rolled back the years to stun World Champion D Gukesh by unleashing a thrilling endgame attack in the Global Chess League team championship in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Gukesh had no choice but to resign on move 45 after Vishy had promoted a queen to have two on the board.

The game had been more or less equal till 30 moves before Vishy swung into action with a series of attacks on the queen side. A bishop sacrifice on move 38 was simply Vishy at his best, and even as the position appeared lost, Gukesh kept pressing, but to no avail.

At 56, Vishy is more focused on promoting the game as an ambassador and Deputy President of FIDE. He does play occasionally, which is the reason the five-time World Champion still features in the top-15 among active players.

D Gukesh. Photo: PTI/File

Gukesh, on the other hand, is just 19 and one of the most exciting players in the world. With his solid win, Vishy has reminded the younger generation that he was called the 'Tiger of Madras' for a reason.

The Global Chess League is a franchise team event featuring some of the top players in the world, including World No 2 Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana, Alireza Firouzja, R Praggnanandhaa, Hou Yifan, Arjun Erigaisi, Vincent Keymer and Koneru Humpy, among others.