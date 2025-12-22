Kerala drubbed Maharashtra, 46-25, in the final of Under-14 girls' basketball at National School Games in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.

Kerala had led 30-13 at the end of the second quarter. Kerala had knocked out favourites Tamil Nadu, 67-52, in the semifinals.

The Kerala team comprised players from six schools and was coached by Athol K, with Amala John as the manager.

The players were Lakshmi T, Aleena Alphonze Angel, Akshara K, Dhruva K (Providence HSS Kozhikode), Marium Ratheeesh, Justina Joseph (Mount Carmel HSS, Kottayam), Dakshina R, Pooja Baiju (St Antony's Alappuzha), Brisna Biu, Diya Radhakrishnan (St Teresa's Ernakulam), Meliza Zacharia (Silver Hill HSS, Kozhikode) and Naiza Fathima ( SM VHSS, Malappuram).

Result (final): Kerala 46 (Akshara 18, Lakshmi 13, Marium 8, Aleena 6) bt Maharashtra 25 (Reva N 8)