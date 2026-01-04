Kerala drubbed Gujarat 91-22 in their opening game in the women's category of the 75th Senior National Basketball Championship at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Jayalakshmi V J made 15 points, while Susan Florentina and Akshaya Philip added 14 points each for Kerala. Indian Railways, the defending champions in the women's category, crushed Delhi, 101-51.

In the men's category, hosts Tamil Nadu defeated Rajasthan 101-68 with Thiruvananthapuram native Pranav Prince scoring 10 points.

Tamil Nadu also made a strong start in the women's category, beating Madhya Pradesh 72-65. Sruthy R top-scored with 21 points for Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Kerala men, playing in Level 2, edged West Bengal, 80-79. In other closely-fought matches, Telangana defeated Himachal Pradesh (73-72), Maharashtra beat Goa (69-67), Jharkhand beat Jammu and Kashmir (71-69), Bihar beat Mizoram (68-60) and Assam beat Nagaland (50-41).

In a high-scoring game in the men's category, Uttar Pradesh defeated Punjab 112-100, with Harsh Dagar contributing 38 points for the winners.