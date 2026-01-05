Kerala teams began with solid victories in the 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship in Varanasi.

Kerala women defeated Himachal Pradesh 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-18), while the men drubbed Daman & Diu 3-0 (25-5, 25-7, 25-11).

Kerala women were runners-up in the previous edition, while the men's side are hoping to make a reclaim their pride at the national level with a young team.

Kerala women are led by Anusree K P, while the men's captain is Sethu T R. The head coaches are Bijoy Babu (men) and Sadanandan C S (women).

Kerala men received a walkover in their opener against Nagaland and will play against Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, while the women's side faces Haryana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala men have Jammu & Kashmir and West Bengal in their Group (E) while in the women's section, Rajasthan are Kerala's fourth opponents in Group A.