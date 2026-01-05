Kerala women made it consecutive wins in the 75th Senior National Basketball Championship by crushing Madhya Pradesh, 88-34, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Jayalakshmi V J top-scored with 20 points, while Swapna Merin Jose made 14 and Kavitha Jose contributed 12 for the former champions. Kerala had drubbed Gujarat 91-22 in their opener.

Indian Railways too continued their good run with a 98-65 win over Karnataka in the women's category. The Railways men defeated Uttar Pradesh, 96-70, to maintain their perfect start.

After two defeats, Delhi posted their first wins in the men's and women's categories. Delhi defeated Chandigarh, 94-82, in the men's event, and got the better of Chhattisgarh (68-55) in the women's group game.